I took a drive looking for a farm scene in late June, hoping for some clouds streaking across the sky that could be used for a black-and-white infrared image. Luckily, there are some incredible blue skies before the humidity cranks up in Lancaster County in July.
This image has wonderful leading lines that invite you in to view the farmhouses and barn. I love the moody sky and the dark line of trees that run through the middle of the image. If you look closely, a farmer is at work in the field. Hopefully, you can enjoy the view when you are out and about.
THE METHOD: A Nikon D6 body with a 24-70mm lens was used at 35mm. An ISO of 400 was employed along with a shutter speed of 1/1000th of a second. I selected f/9 as my f-stop to ensure good depth of field over this scene. Shot as a color jpeg, I first processed this photo in Luminar and then took advantage of Color Efex Pro 4 software by Nik Collection. Once the image opens in the software, I selected a filter called Infrared Film. There are four black-and-white and four color preset filter packs at your fingertips when the window opens, and I selected the first black-and-white preset filter. A few minor adjustments to the shadows and highlights were performed before saving the photo.
