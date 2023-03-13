VIEWFINDER- The sun shines on the steel girders and beams of the Safe Harbor railroad trestle bridge in Safe Harbor Conestoga Twp. Sunday February 26, 2023. On a recent hike I couldn't help but notice the light shing on the massive steel girders and beams of this old bridge. As a photographer you are always looking for the best light and angle for your subject. When looking at this structure, it made me think of the men who built this bridge and what it must have been like to construct such an enormous piece of steel with a beautiful view of the Susquehanna River. The Safe Harbor Bridge also known as the Safe Harbor Trestle, Port Road Bridge and the Enola Low Grade Line (A&S Railroad) Steel Trestle is a steel deck truss trestle that spans the Conestoga River at Safe Harbor, Pennsylvania near the Susquehanna River for the Port Road Branch and the former Columbia and Port Deposit Railroad along the Susquehanna River. It was built in 1905 for the Atglen and Susquehanna Branch (A&S), also known as the "Low Grade Branch", of the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR). Equipment: iPhone 11 Pro Max at 28mm. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro 5.