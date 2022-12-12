I was going to take our fall decorations to the composter when I noticed the squirrels had started to chew on the pumpkins. I moved the items to our back deck to allow the bushy tailed rodents to eat them, and maybe I could get a fun photo. I set up a camera on a mini tripod by the patio door with Pocket Wizard wireless remotes. That way I could work on my laptop, and when I saw some action, I could trigger the shutter from across the room. It took a couple of days before the squirrels had a hole large enough where they could get to the seeds. I had a few images that I liked and submitted one for deadline. But I kept hoping one would crawl inside and have its head poking out. On the sixth day I looked out the window, and thought is that a squirrel inside? Yes, so I hurriedly turned on the camera and remotes and waited for the perfect moment. Patience is sometimes needed for the perfect photo. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II mounted on a tripod with a 70-200mm lens set at 140mm, shot in Aperture Priority mode set at F/8, shutter speed of 1/500 of a second at ISO 3200. Fired remotely with Pocket Wizard remotes.