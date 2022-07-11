VIEWFINDER - An amish farmer tends to his fields along Snake Hill Road in Upper Leacock Twp. Saturday June 25, 2002. Once again I was cruising across the county and found this amish farmer working on his land. The contrast between the farmer, his horses and the crops along with the clean sky in the background made me turn around and capture this scene. As I drive around the county for work every day I am reminded why we are so lucky to be living in the garden spot of Pennsylvania. Equipment: Nikon D6 with a Nikon 80-400mm 4.5/5.6 G lens Settings: 1/3200 sec.; f/ 5.6; ISO 400; Aperture priority; Matrix metering Processed in Photo Mechanic and Adobe Photoshop