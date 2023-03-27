On a very cold and windy day, a steelworker tightens bolts on a new building along Horseshoe Road in Leola on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. What I like about this image is the different parallel and perpendicular lines created by I-beams, girders and roof beams. It is also interesting how the lift with its contrasting color almost parallels the beams as well. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 70-200mm lens set at 185mm, shutter speed of 1/6400 of a second, aperture at f-13 at ISO 3200.