This picture was taken Sept. 12, 2021, and it wasn’t planned as some of my others are. I just got back to my apartment in Upper Leacock Township, and my neighbor warned me there was a wasp nest in the tree next to where I parked. I took a look at it and quickly ran inside to grab my camera.
This particular nest is one from bald-faced hornets (Dolichovespula maculata). This type of hornet isn’t really a hornet; instead, it’s the largest type of yellow jacket. The gray papier-mâché-like nests can house upward of 500 workers and are most visible after the leaves fall in autumn.
This species tends to be more aggressive than other yellow jackets; they sting repeatedly to defend themselves and their nests. Though their sting is more painful, they’re typically not as bothersome as other yellow jacket species because they are more interested in eating live prey like caterpillars, spiders, flies and other wasps.
Luckily, I didn’t get stung taking this picture, and if you stay away from their nests, you shouldn’t be bothered by them either.
THE METHOD: Shot with a Sony a9 and Sony FE 70-200 f-2.8 GM OSS (at 300 mm in APS-C format) 1/250 of a second at f-3.5 with an ISO of 640 in aperture priority mode. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
