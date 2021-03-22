In November I celebrated my 20th anniversary working for LNP. Several assignments are memorable for a variety of reasons. I will share those stories over the next few months.
In March 2003, I traveled with members of Liberty Fire Company, now Garden Spot Fire Rescue, to Moldova to deliver and provide training on their former 1961 Pirsch 85’ Ladder Truck. The firefighters toured on behalf of Cross Links, a humanitarian aid organization to eastern Europe. Cross Links purchased the truck and donated it to the capital city, Chisinau.
Before leaving for the trip, my friend Clara Fox told me that when I returned from Moldova I would be a changed person. How true those words turned out to be. We were deeply touched on the visit to Orhei Orphanage, which is home to 300 boys aged 4 to 16, most with a physical or mental disability.
From across the room, I kept staring at one boy. He was turning his head back and forth watching the different members in our group. The way he moved his head reminded me of an owl. Then I realized, his head was nearly vertical as he lay flat in a bed.
The orphanage had 12-14 boys with only one nurse in each room. With that many boys, only the necessities are taken care of, leaving little time for physical and mental enrichment. In many cases the boys’ physical conditions deteriorated because of the lack of staffing. Over time this boy had conditioned himself to be able to look around like that.
THE METHOD: Canon D30 DSLR with an EF 70-200 f/2.8 IS lens at 195 mm. ISO 400, shutter 1/90, aperture 4.
