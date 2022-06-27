On a recent visit to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, I noticed a bird with brownish tan feathers on its back that I didn’t immediately recognize. I stopped my car and got out to take a closer look.
I quickly realized the bird was a killdeer. I’d never seen a killdeer before in person, but I had seen pictures.
There were two of them, and they didn’t seem to be too terribly afraid of me, so I sat and watched them for a few minutes while taking pictures. They’d turn, look at me and fly in a circle over the field, that was next to the road, and come back in my direction, which really helped out with the pictures.
The Method: Nikon D6 camera with a 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6 lens at 400 mm. Exposure: shutter speed 1/2000 of a second at f-16 with an ISO of 6400. If you’re wondering about the 6400 ISO in the daylight, I had been in the woods where it was darker and neglected to lower the ISO when I came out where it was brighter. Normally, I would have shot this at 1600 ISO, which would have left me with an aperture at about f-8.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.