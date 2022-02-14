I set out looking for waterfowl or ice chunks in the Susquehanna River from the Pequea Boat Launch, and didn’t find a whole lot of either. What I did encounter was fog and one cool piece of ice lodged on a few rocks that caught my attention.
I enjoy shooting scenes like this and think they work well converted to black and white images. For this shot, I used Nik Collection’s Silver Efex Pro 2, owned by Google.
This software has many presets, and I tried “wet rocks,” my favorite preset, but I found I liked the way the image looked after the initial conversion was made from color to black and white. You’re probably familiar with that saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” I hear English teachers cringing at this, but it’s true.
As you can see in the image, rain was falling at the time I shot this photo. Don’t be afraid to venture out when the weather is less than ideal. You can stumble upon some nice moments if you are willing to go out for an excursion.
The Method: I used a 200-400 mm lens set at 300 mm on a Nikon D6 body. This was a color jpeg that was converted to B&W. The ISO selected was 1600, with the shutter firing at 1/640th of a second at f/8. I did have this lens on a monopod, as it’s difficult to hold that lens still without one.
