A few weeks ago, I stopped by the Susquehanna River at Blue Rock Boat Launch looking for unusual birds to photograph. There were people fishing close by, and as one of them pulled in this catfish, I shot a picture.
This picture is a good example of shallow depth of field. I define depth of field as the area in acceptable focus before and behind the point of focus.
Depth of field is controlled by the aperture of the lens. An aperture with a higher number results in greater depth of field, and a lower aperture results in a more shallow depth of field. In the case, the aperture was at this lens’ lowest setting, resulting in things only a few feet away being blurred.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. Exposure: Shutter speed 1/1000 of a second with an aperture of f-4.
