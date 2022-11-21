This is a newspaper from Nov. 19, 1999, showing a photograph I took inside the nuclear power plant we called Vermont Yankee.
It was the first published work of my photography career in the newspaper industry. Here is a story on how I got myself in.
One day, a friend who freelanced for the Rutland Herald newspaper in Vermont called it quits and asked me if I was interested in taking over. She gave me the name of the southern Vermont bureau chief, Susan Smallheer. I reached her immediately the next day and set up for time to meet.
I showed Susan my portfolio and she asked a question I wasn’t expecting: Was I available to go to the nuclear plant with her next day? I was surprised and accepted the assignment right away.
Nuclear plant officials faxed me a lot of paperwork for a background check before I was cleared to go inside the plant. I met with Susan and other members of the media the next day, and we got in and out following all the necessary safety protocols.
After the assignment, I brought the film to the bus station in Brattleboro, Vermont, where I lived. I gave the rolls to the bus driver, who was driving to Rutland, where the staff photographer picked up the film for processing and used one photo published in next day’s paper.
I was googling the nuclear power plant recently and learned it has closed permanently.
THE METHOD: I used an iPhone VR to take picture of the old newspaper. It was 23 years ago, but I believe that I shot the original photo with Kodak color film.
