A few weeks ago, I needed to go to Harrisburg, so my wife and I stopped at Wildwood Park and took a walk around the 3-mile trail. I had heard Wildwood is a good place to see birds. I’ve been enjoying photographing birds for several months, so I wanted to take a look. I saw many birds, and even some new ones, but what I wasn’t expecting was this deer. It was probably not even 20 feet from me, and it didn’t run away.
THE METHOD: Nikon D800 camera with a Nikon 400 mm f-2.8 lens. The shutter speed was 1/500 of a second with the aperture at f-2.8 and the ISO was 1600. I shot the picture at f-2.8, so I’d have shallow depth of field, which blurs the background.
