I spend a lot of time in my car traveling the interstates that stitch together central Pennsylvania. So much time in a vehicle can become monotonous at times, even for someone like me who enjoys road trips and podcasts and hosting 65 mph one-man karaoke sessions.
But this time of year, even driving on Interstate 283 can be vibrant and beautiful.
The passion that Will Ferrell’s character has for Christmas in the movie “Elf” is equaled in my excitement for the start of autumn.
There is one downside, however: I get too distracted at times, but that’s a small price to pay. Every time I pull over to run out and grab a photo or glance over and see a hill full of color, I can’t help but smile.
I was probably wearing that smile as I was shooting this photo off a road outside Middletown in Dauphin County.
The two-week stretch that binds together October and November might be short, but it provides enough happiness for me to be ready to bear the winter that’s coming in its footsteps. I hope others can find that joy in nature’s changes, too.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with Tamron 70-200 f-2.8, shot at 75mm, f-9, 1/400 sec, ISO 1600. Processed in PhotoShop Camera Raw.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.