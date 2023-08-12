When my wife, Paula, and I left home for a motorcycle trip, each on our own motorcycle on June 8, I wanted to make sure I got some good shots to use for Through the Viewfinder. I have several shots that I could use over time.
The story behind our motorcycle trip was we decided to take a vacation by attending the 100th anniversary of Motorcycle Week in Laconia, New Hampshire. We had a rental house by a lake with our motorcycle buddies. We made several trips in the area, including to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. When we all parted ways for home, we decided to visit Montreal and Ottawa, Canada, first. We racked up 2,222 miles on our motorcycles.
We stayed overnight in Montreal and got a hotel across from the former Olympic Village, which was used by the athletes who competed in 1976 Summer Olympics. I walked around and took pictures of the building and the stadium. The stadium had already caught my attention earlier in the day because of its tower.
The tower dominates over the stadium itself, as you see in the photo because of the lighting used at nighttime. Of course, this stadium was used during the Summer Olympics, too. The purpose of having a tower over the stadium is to retract the roof with the cables. I took several photos.
I Googled the history of the stadium. It was a good read, and I would suggest you learn about the Olympic Stadium in Montreal and this structure.
The Method: Shot with iPhone VR, edited in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.