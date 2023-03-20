I was excited to receive a phone message from a friend who owns a property along the 1,000 block of Lampeter Road in Lancaster. She phoned in the middle of February and said her pond was covered with thousands of snow geese that had been hanging around for about two weeks.
I was able to spend a couple of hours the next morning making photos of the birds as they maneuvered from high in the sky and circled around the pond as they made their descent toward terra firma.
This photo was one of 2,300 images I captured that day. It was difficult to select a favorite among the many birds, but I love the simplicity of the four birds trying to get some shuteye on the water that reflects the beautiful blue sky.
THE METHOD: Captured with a Nikon D6 body, a 200-400 mm lens was used on this image at 600mm. The ISO was set to 400 and the f/stop employed was f/14 for good depth of field. 1/2000th of a second was the shutter speed used to freeze the birds when there was action.
Now, some of you are wondering how this image was shot at 600 mm with a 200-400 mm lens. Nikon cameras shoot FX, which is a full-frame sensor, and the image size is 36x24 mm. When digital cameras came out in the late 1990s, the Nikon bodies had DX sensors, meaning the APS-C was not a full-frame sensor. APS-C means Advanced Photo System type-C, with the C standing for classic. Basically, when you use the DX format on an FX camera, it extends the length of your lens by 1.5 magnification, hence the 600 mm.
Luminar was used to tone this image. The presets used were saturation, vibrance, accent AI, AI sky enhancer, dehaze and a polarization filter. Cropping was completed in Photoshop.
