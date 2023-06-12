A Canada goose is reflected in the mirror like water in a retention basin at Overlook Park in Lancaster, PA on Friday, April 14, 2023. Although the goose did not move from its position, I walked around for 5 minutes changing the background and the reflection on the water. I chose the lack of reflection made for a more stunning photo, and I like the negative space below the reflection. When taking photos, always walk around trying to find the perfect angle. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 7D Mark II with a 300mm lens with a 2X converter for a focal length of 600mm, shutter speed of 1/3200 of a second, aperture at f-10 at ISO 640.