On a Saturday about a month ago, I took a ride to Lancaster County Central Park to look for and photograph birds. Not long after I sat at the edge of a pavilion, I noticed this male house finch flying from above a light in the pavilion to a tree and back again. He was holding what looked like grass or straw in his beak that I'm guessing he was using to build a nest.
THE METHOD: Nikon D610 camera with a Nikon 400 f-2.8 lens. I was using a 1.4 teleconverter which makes the 400 mm lens effectively 560 mm. The shutter speed was 1/250 of a second with aperture at f-10 and the ISO was 2000.
