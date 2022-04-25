Viewfinder for 4/24/22 - Gannon's Jair Green, drives to the hoop against East Stroudsburg during second half action of the PSAC mens basketball championship game at Koehler Fieldhouse on the campus of East Stroudsburg University March 5, 2018. I was on assignment for the PSAC a few years ago. I had never been to East Stroudsburg before, so I always arrive early to a venue that I have never worked in to get a lay of the land and set up any remotes when possible. As soon as I walked into the Koehler Fieldhouse I could see by the curved ceiling that it would make a nice wide angle under the basket, the black floor was the cherry on top. When I'm shooting sports I try and look for a nice wide angle to show the entire field or arena. Sometimes it works, sometimes not. Equipment: Canon EOS 5D MarkII with a Canon 15mm fisheye. ISO 6400, 1000th sec., f/4.0. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
I was on assignment for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference a few years ago and had to go to East Stroudsburg, where I’d never been. I always arrive early at a venue I’ve never worked before so I can get a lay of the land and set up any remotes when possible. As soon as I walked into the Koehler Fieldhouse, I could see that the curved ceiling would make a nice wide angle under the basket; the black floor was the cherry on top. When I’m shooting sports, I try to look for a nice wide-angle to show the entire field or arena. Sometimes it works, sometimes not.
The Method: Canon EOS 5D Mark II with a Canon 15-mm fisheye. ISO 6400, 1000th sec., f-4.0. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.