Viewfinder for 4/24/22 - Gannon's Jair Green, drives to the hoop against East Stroudsburg during second half action of the PSAC mens basketball championship game at Koehler Fieldhouse on the campus of East Stroudsburg University March 5, 2018. I was on assignment for the PSAC a few years ago. I had never been to East Stroudsburg before, so I always arrive early to a venue that I have never worked in to get a lay of the land and set up any remotes when possible. As soon as I walked into the Koehler Fieldhouse I could see by the curved ceiling that it would make a nice wide angle under the basket, the black floor was the cherry on top. When I'm shooting sports I try and look for a nice wide angle to show the entire field or arena. Sometimes it works, sometimes not. Equipment: Canon EOS 5D MarkII with a Canon 15mm fisheye. ISO 6400, 1000th sec., f/4.0. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.