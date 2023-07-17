I tell people all the time to look up. Sometimes, I take my own advice, and I’m glad I did.
I captured this image while lying on the ground, shooting up toward the ceiling. The photographer wasn’t harmed making this image, but it was a funny scene watching said photographer get up off the floor and right her ship.
The new LED lights caught my eye as soon as I walked into the new Lancaster Public Library. Along with a few co-workers, we were on a tour of this amazing facility, and I knew once the tour was over, I was going to circle back for a few photos.
If you haven’t been to the library in a while, go check it out. It won’t disappoint.
THE METHOD: The image was shot with a Nikon D6 body and a 14-24 mm lens set to 14 mm. The ISO employed was 800, 1/125th of a second was the shutter speed and the f-stop was set to f-8. Nik Collection’s Silver Efex Pro was used to turn this jpeg into a black-and-white image. I selected a filter in the collection called Wet Rocks. Photoshop was also used to crop the photo as well as add contrast to the scene.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.