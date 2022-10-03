Artist Andy Warhol said, “You need to let the little things that would ordinarily bore you suddenly thrill you.”
That was the case a few months ago when I was trying to fix a small leak in a tractor tire. I sprayed the tire with soapy water until I saw bubbles. I wiped them away and sprayed a smaller area to pinpoint the leak. As the bubbles started to form again, I was surprised that they appeared polygonal.
That was when I got excited and grabbed a camera. If you look closely enough, you can see polygons up to an octagon, and some of them appear cube-like. Hopefully, these small things will bring a little joy to you.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 100 mm macro lens, shutter speed of 1/160 of a second, aperture at f-14 at ISO 1000.
