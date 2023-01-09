This week’s Through the Viewfinder is an image of a whisk above a strand of Christmas lights.
Three LED lights were set in a triangle around the whisk. Neon green, a deep pink and a blue hue lit the subject placed about 2 feet above the light strand.
The image was processed in Luminar. I used saturation and vibrance along with a polarizing filter that helped deepen the blue tones. Photoshop was used to crop the photo and to remove some dust spots, which means my image sensor needs to be cleaned. When using a high f-stop for good depth of field, dust easily shows up on an image that is lit with lighter colors.
Wishing you all a wonderful new year.
THE METHOD: A Nikon D6 body employed a 105 mm micro lens set to f-16 was the f-stop selected to create this photo. The ISO was set to 800 and 1/30th of a second was the shutter speed. I did breakout a tripod for this scene. As I’m vertically challenged, I was standing on a chair when the image was made.
