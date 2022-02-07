Like many people, I always try to give myself a goal for the new year. And like many people, I always forget what my resolution was by the end of January.
This year, however, I still remember. My broad goal for myself was to get outside more and spend less time on my phone. Nearly four weeks in, and I’m not doing too shabbily (if I do say so myself). Another goal was to get better at seeing.
I know that sounds odd, but I don’t mean actually seeing. My vision is fine; I mean seeing with my camera.
I’ve always found a lot of inspiration in photo books. I get so much more inspiration from them than, say, scrolling through Instagram or checking out photographers’ websites and portfolios.
Recently, at my local library (which is a gold mine of photo books), I borrowed “The Portfolios of Ansel Adams.” He’s one of my favorite photographers because of his mastery of the craft and the way he sees the outdoors.
Many folks think of Adams as a photographer who captured breathtaking scenes out West, like El Capitan in Yosemite, or stunning reflections on a lake in front of an ice-capped mountain range in Utah. And while those works are great to look at (especially to learn more about his dedication to the craft of darkroom printing), that’s not what I was after.
I wanted to see his lesser-known, but just-as-interesting work. Like how he captures blades of grass after fresh dew or a patch of flowers contrasting with the log they grow from.
Adams found beauty in everyday things, not just the extraordinary. And that’s my goal for this year. Learn how to see like Adams. Learn how to see the interesting, beautiful pieces in everyday life.
My attempt is shown above: ice melting into a water droplet following a cold snap in Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Harrisburg. I love the contrast of how the thorns stand out against the foggy backdrop, how the water reflects the hundreds of trees that sprouted from the ground and how the berry branch curves through the frame.
I’ve taken hundreds of photos since flipping through Adams’ portfolio, working to better my sight for beauty in the small things. Looking at this black and white digital photo reminds me that progress is always possible, even in small steps.
THE METHOD: Fuji x100f with a (fixed) 23 mm, f-2 lens. Shot in aperture priority, 1/100 second at f-4. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.