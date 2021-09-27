VIEWFINDER-A young Amish boy hangs laundry in his yard at the intersection of Ronks Road and Cherry Lane in East Lampeter Twp. Monday September 6, 2021. When driving from assignment to assignment throughout the county is when I find my best feature photos, not when I’m actually looking for features and have the time to stop and really work it. This shot is a perfect example. I was driving from a shoot in Strasburg on my way to another assignment. I could see this frame as I was driving down Cherry Lane and checking my rear view mirror to make sure there was no one behind me as I pulled over and shot a few frames from my car. I just found this very cute. I love how they have a lower clothes line so the little kids can help with the chores. Equipment: Nikon D4s with a Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6. Settings: 400mm; 1/2000 sec.; f/5.6; ISO 320; aperture priority; pattern metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro4.