I was trying to think of an idea for my next Through the Viewfinder assignment, and I decided to focus on finding a good image that was shot on 4-by-5 sheet film. This large-format film is made up of single sheets rather than the film you’d typically find in a roll. Because the sheet is so large, the picture quality is far better than 35 mm for big prints.
I looked through my files and found this image of a waterfall I shot in fall 2003. The information about the image is uncertain, as I don’t have a document on the exact date, exposure information and other information I would have included. I wish I did, because our digital cameras store the information automatically today.
The waterfall is not far from my buddy’s vacation home on Elk Mountain in the Poconos. My buddy mentioned we could visit the waterfall, so I grabbed my carrying box that contained my Speed Graphic 4x5 camera, light meter, loupe, several film holders with sheets of Kodak Tri-X film inside and a tripod. We drove to the area and walked to the waterfall. It was difficult terrain to navigate, but we made it.
The kind of camera I used for this project required lots of preparation before I could take pictures of the waterfall. It included setting up the tripod and putting the camera on it; then I used my loupe on the back screen to put the falls in clear focus. Then, I pulled out the light meter to measure the light to set the exposure. Finally, I slid the film holder in, opened the dark slide and took the picture before closing the dark slide. I repeated the steps with several film sheets with different exposure settings in intervals to make sure I got a good exposure on at least one of those sheets.
As I look back, I thought about how the old camera required lots of work, and how it was a labor of love to make it right to get a few shots. Today, I could just fire many frames and get something right away.
THE METHOD: I exposed the Kodak Tri-X sheet film in the Speed Graphic Camera, took the sheet film from the holder and put it in the tank with a rack in complete dark, developed it in Kodak D76 developer and processed it through stop bath and fixer before it was washed and dried. For this assignment, I used a softlight, on which I laid the sheet negative and shot it with Nikon D5 and 60 mm macro lens. Processed in Adobe Photoshop, inverting the file into a positive image.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.