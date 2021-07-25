Another memorable day from my 20 years at LNP | LancasterOnline.
On Aug. 2, 2001, multiple fire companies were dispatched to the Bowmansville General Store. Crews had multiple hose lines on the first floor, Liberty Fire Company (now Garden Spot Fire Rescue) had its ladder truck set up, and a crew was cutting holes in the roof. Suddenly flames started shooting out the roof and the second-story door, right where the truck was set up. The ladder truck can be seen across the top of the photo.
A crew from Blue Ball Fire Company (also now Garden Spot) retreated from the first floor and advanced up a wooden deck to the second-floor flames. A short time later, flames were underneath the crew shooting out the first-floor doorway where they had just left.
An uncharged 2 1/2-inch hose line was laying on the ground. I asked Chief Larry Martin what engine was supplying the hose; he was unsure, so I followed the line back to the pumper. I told the driver to charge (send water) to the hose. When I got back to the nozzle, no firefighters had put the handline to work, so I put down my cameras and picked up the hose.
A volunteer firefighter, I slowly cracked the nozzle and sprayed water into the flames now at the feet of the firefighters on the deck. It was a lively few minutes as crews worked to knock back the flames and reposition the truck. After some firefighters came to assist me, I picked up my cameras, and went back to documenting the scene.
This is the day I decided I really should get a digital camera, but that’s another story.
The main photo on B1 of the Intelligencer Journal the next morning showed Liberty Fire Company Lt. Todd Hutchinson reaching for a saw as flames shot up through a vent hole he had just cut. Hutchinson is now battalion chief with Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.
THE METHOD: Shot on Fuji film. More than likely a Canon A2 camera with an EF 70-200 f/2.8 lens.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.