Another memorable day from my 20 years at LNP | LancasterOnline. On August 2, 2001 multiple fire companies were dispatched to the Bowmansville General Store. Crews had multiple hose lines on the first floor and Liberty Fire Company (now Garden Spot Fire Rescue) had their ladder truck set up and a crew was cutting holes in the roof. Suddenly flames start shooting out the roof and the second story door, right where the truck is set up. The ladder truck can be seen across the top of the photo. A crew from Blue Ball Fire Company (also now GSFR) retreats from the first-floor and advances up a wooden deck to the second-floor flames. A short time later flames are now underneath the crew shooting out the first-floor doorway where they had just left. An uncharged 2-1/2” hose line is laying on the ground. I asked Chief Larry Martin what engine is supplying the hose, he was unsure, so I followed the line back to the pumper. I tell the driver to charge (send water) to the hose. When I get back to the nozzle, no firefighters had put the handline to work, so I put down my cameras and picked up the hose. I slowly cracked the nozzle and sprayed water into the flames now at the feet of the firefighters on the deck. It was a lively few minutes as crews worked to knock back the flames and reposition the truck. After some firefighters came to assist me, I picked up my cameras, and went back to documenting the scene. This is the day I decided I really should get a digital camera, but that’s another story. The main photo on B-1 of the Intelligencer Journal the next morning showed Liberty Fire Company Lieutenant Todd Hutchinson reaching for a saw as flames shot up through a vent hole he had just cut. Hutchinson is now Battalion Chief with Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. THE METHOD: Shot on Fuji film. More than likely a Canon A2 camera with an EF 70-200 f/2.8 lens.