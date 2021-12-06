I enjoy photographing birds, and I have feeders in a tree in our front yard, which makes taking their photos a little easier.
But blue jays almost never come to the feeders. I read that blue jays like peanuts in their shells, so I tried some. They seem to really like the peanuts, and I've gotten some nice pictures of them.
Other birds including the tufted titmouse, a red-bellied woodpecker, crows and, of course, squirrels have been coming for the peanuts, too.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 80-400mm f-4.5-5.6 zoom lens. Exposure: The shutter speed was set at 1/8000 sec, with an aperture of f-6.3 at ISO 3200.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.