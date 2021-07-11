Reflections are like that itch you can't scratch for photographers. Or at least for me.
Photographers seem to be easily drawn to certain things, never turning down an opportunity to capture new photos of whatever it might be — birds, long exposures, trees, shadows, cars.
We're not hard to entertain, I guess.
Every time I see a reflection, I almost immediately start to compose a shot. It might be a cliche trend, but I can't help it.
That's exactly what happened in early June when I was driving to an assignment in the northern part of Lancaster County and looked out to see fishermen trolling the still waters of Speedwell Forge Lake in Elizabeth Township.
The reflections forced me to turn around.
I didn’t make any Pulitzer prize-winning photos during that quick five-minute detour, but it relieved my conscience of asking, “what if?” and gave me my fix.
The only downside was I couldn’t get Modest Mouse's “Float On” out of my head.
THE METHOD: Nikon 5D with 70-200 mm f-2.8, shot at 200 mm f-3.5 at 1/2500. Edited in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.