I was at home resting as I was sick earlier in the week. Today is the day I realized that I am supposed to hand in my TTV assignment. I decided to look around the house and find something is interesting visually. I spotted the icicles on a TV cable run to our house from public utility. Yes, it s a simple shot but, how often do we see icicles? I do believe that today is the first time for the icicles to appear in the winter of 2022. I wonder if I will see more icicles that are big in size to beat the ones shown in photos? It's time for me to take up a challenge to find more icicles through the winter and take pictures of it and put them together in term of photography at the end of winter.