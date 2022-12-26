I was at home resting, as I was sick earlier in the week, when I realized my Through the Viewfinder assignment was due. I decided to look around the house and find something that’s interesting visually.
I spotted these icicles on a TV cable running to our house from the public utility lines. Yes, it’s a simple shot, but how often do we see icicles? I believe that when I snapped this shot was the first time icicles appeared this winter. I wonder if I’ll see more icicles that big in size to beat the ones shown in photos.
I’m going to take up a challenge to find more icicles through the winter, take pictures of them and put them together at the end of winter.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 70-200 mm f-2.8. Exposed at 1/800 sec., f-3.2; ISO 4000. Shot in RAW and processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.