One of my favorite spots when I’m not working is sitting on my front porch and taking in a slice of Lancaster County’s beauty. I usually have binoculars to zoom in on little things in the pasture. However, this summer the action was much closer, as a mother robin built her nest on a tree branch right in front of my view.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t help from peering in on their family rituals with my camera. Hungry, hungry baby robins. I don’t think of myself as a professional nature photographer, just a professional nature lover.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4s, with a Nikkor 80-400 mm, f-4.5-5.6, at 400 mm. Exposure set at 1/320 sec.; f-5.6; ISO 800; aperture priority; pattern metering.
