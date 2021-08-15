VIEWFINDER - Three baby Robins cry out as they wait to be fed by their mother in Rothsville June 29, 2021. One of my favorite spots when I’m not working is sitting on my front porch and taking in a slice of Lancaster County’s beauty. I usually have binoculars to zoom in on little things in the pasture. However this summer the action was much closer as a mother Robin built her nest on a tree branch right in front of my view. Unfortunately I could’t help from peering in on their family rituals with my camera. Hungry, hungry baby Robins. I don’t think of myself as a professional nature photographer, just a professional nature lover. Equipment: Nikon D4s, with a Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6, at 400mm. Exposure: 1/320 sec.; f/5.6; ISO 800; aperture priority; pattern metering.