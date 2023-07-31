When I had a few days off at the beginning of July, I went to Middle Creek Wildlife Management area in search of hummingbirds. I’d taken pictures of hummingbirds before, but those were of a hummingbird at a feeder.
This time, I was hoping to get hummingbirds feeding at flowers.
In front of the Visitor Center were bright red flowers called scarlet bee balm, where hummingbirds were feeding.
These ruby throated hummingbirds move quickly, and they don’t stay in one place very long. So, even though the hummingbirds were there, it took quite a few tries to get pictures I was happy with.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4s camera with a 600 mm f-4 lens. Exposure: 1/1000 of a second at with an aperture of f-7.1 and the ISO was set at 1250.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.