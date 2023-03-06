I was cleaning up a photo file and came across this photo I shot Dec. 18, 2021, of two men riding their horses through Washington, D.C. They were spotted on H Place near 18th Street in Northeast.
How often do you see people riding their horses beside the law enforcement’s mounted unit in a major city?
I go to Washington, D.C., to do handyman work at several customers’ homes and to visit my Deaf niece at her school, Model Secondary School for the Deaf on Gallaudet University.
Lately, I find something interesting every time I’m in town.
THE METHOD: Shot with iPhone XR, processed in Adobe Photoshop.
