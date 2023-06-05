I was driving around Ronks one afternoon when I stumbled upon two horses along the 100 block of Herr Road. I remember shooting a similar scene about 30 years ago and must admit these two beauties standing among the buttercups brought a smile.
Traveling on the roads of Lancaster County is, in my opinion, a huge pain. The traffic is just about more than our country roads can handle. But I hope when you are cruising around, you take time to enjoy the wonderful scenes we are so fortunate to view daily.
THE METHOD: I shot this image with a 24-70mm lens on a Nikon D6 body. The ISO was 400, 1/1000th of a second was the shutter speed, and an f/stop of f/8 was employed to capture my two new amigos.
Luminar was the software I used to process this image. The filter selections were dehaze, saturation, vibrance, AI filter, and a polarizing filter. Cropping was completed in Photoshop, with minor dodge and burning.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.