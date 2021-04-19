If there’s one thing this past year has given me, it’s hobbies.
For most of my adult life, my hobby has been my career: photography. I’m not complaining about that at all; I love that I get paid to use a camera. But I didn’t really do anything other than photography.
When the pandemic went into full swing last March, I decided I wanted another hobby. So I dusted off the old home brewery kit that had been a Valentine’s gift from my fiancee the year before. I finally tried it out.
Here’s the dangerous thing about home brewing: It’s addicting (and it can be costly, and it can take up a lot of space).
I was holding off on opening the kit for a few reasons but mainly because I didn’t want to make a bad beer. (Joke’s on me, I'm still making bad beer.)
I made my first gallon of beer during the first week of April 2020. It was fine. Nothing to write home about, but it got me hooked.
A few months later, I was upgrading to 5-gallon batches. And one year later, I’ve jumped off the deep end and am trying to create my own recipes.
I’m still running a small operation, mostly limited by space at my apartment. But hopefully soon I’ll be able to transition to all-grain brewing.
I’ve picked up other hobbies since I brewed that first beer. When I first met my fiancee, she jokingly told me, “You don’t really have any hobbies other than photography.” And now, I’ve got “too many,” she says.
The cool thing about my other hobbies is photography is still involved. I like to document my brewing process and every batch I make. It’s not only a great way to pass the time, but it helps me remember what hops I use, too.
Anyway, that’s a long way of saying don’t be afraid to start new hobbies. You won’t be good at first, and that’s OK. This past year has taught me you can’t get better at something you never start, and it’s way more satisfying drinking your own (slightly under-carbonated) beer than buying someone else’s. Pictured is my newest beer, an unnamed blueberry honey ale.
THE METHOD: Fuji x100F with a fixed 23 mm lens. Shot at 1/9th of a second at f-2.8 ISO 6400. Processed in Photoshop.
