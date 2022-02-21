The XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, conclude today. Back in my younger days, I won a medal or two skiing. It wasn’t on the world stage, but I am still proud to wear it on my hat. This past week, my wife, Bonnie, and I took to the slopes in southcentral Pennsylvania.
Although I am past my prime, it did not stop me from doing my very best in making it from the top to the bottom in the fastest time possible. My Mom reads the paper, so I will not tell you how fast I was going as recorded by a ski run app.
Nearly 30 years ago, a member of the Lancaster Ski Club, Gee Kalasky, said, “You don’t quit playing because you get old, you get old because you quit playing.”
The older I get, the more I hate the cold weather, but we can’t ski without it. And whenever we get to the slopes, I definitely don’t act my age. So, whatever you enjoy doing, keep doing it. It will keep you young.
THE METHOD: iPhone 12 mini, lens at about 26mm, shutter speed of 1/25,000, aperture of F-1.6 and ISO of 40.
