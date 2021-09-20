My wife and I went on a long-distance motorcycle ride from our home in Manheim Township to South Dakota to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, with a few stops in between. We left home on July 31 and returned on Aug. 23, staying overnight at friends’ houses and hotels along the way to stop at the places we were interested in visiting.
We also went to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to visit Pikes Peak. We got there on the The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. At 14,115 feet of elevation, I had a hard time breathing unless I walked slowly, and we stopped a few times on our way back. We put more than 5,200 miles on our motorcycles, with only a few mishaps.
Our mishaps included a broken headlight in Indiana; a lost wallet in Rapid City, South Dakota, with a bad exhaust clamp that caused a loose muffler; a lost toe/heel shifter somewhere on a highway in Kansas while I rested my legs on the highway pegs; and my wife’s front tire, installed in the wrong direction. It had been fixed by two deaf motorcycle technicians who were in town to make money fixing customers’ bikes during the rally.
For the motorcycle problems, I’m mechanically inclined and got everything fixed. We survived the financial part by going to a store where I could open an account and get a credit card on the spot. Luckily, we didn’t lose cash because we had money hidden aside from my wallet. I also got a temporary driver’s license online and took a screenshot of it.
We took several trips at the rally: visits to Mount Rushmore, the Crazy Horse Memorial, Devil’s Tower, the scenic Needles Highway, and a cemetery in Deadwood, South Dakota, to visit the graves of Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane, and several other well-known and notorious people. We rode in a group with deaf and hard-of-hearing motorcyclists to different places.
By the time we got home, we had ridden through 11 states on our motorcycles. What a trip for us.
THE METHOD: shot with iPhone XR and edited in Adobe Photoshop.
