When I was leaving an assignment at Hershey Gardens recently, I couldn't help but stop and enjoy the view. I love how everything is compressed. It reminds me of one of those cartoon posters of famous cities and attractions. The overcast day helped with a nice even light and I applied an HDR filter to make the colors pop.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 with a Nikon 70-200mm f-2.8; at 200mm, 1/2000 sec.; f-4.0; ISO 250; aperture priority. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro 4.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.