VIEWFINDER-A Great Blue Heron perched on a tree branch at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Clay Twp. Wednesday Dec. , 2022. I had some time off last week and was able to get out to Middle Creek for the peacefulness of wildlife photography. Ended up getting a couple of nice images but I thought this one really stuck out. Was watching two Great Blue Heron's flying around looking for something to eat. This one decided to land on a tree for a short break. Love how it's all bundled up with it's one leg tucked under it's wing. At one time herons were killed for their plumage, which was used to decorate women’s hats and other clothing. Today, habitat loss is the primary human-influenced threat to herons, especially loss of wetland, riparian and coastal habitats. Degraded and acidic rivers also negatively affect heron populations. All migratory birds are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. Equipment: Nikon D6 with a Nikkor 600mm f/4.0 Settings: 1/3200 sec.; f/4.0; ISO 2500; aperture priority; pattern metering. Processed in Photo Mechanic, Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro5.