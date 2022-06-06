VIEWFINDER - A member of the Barnstormers' grounds crew sprays down the infield as the team prepares to take on the York Revolution in their home opener at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster Friday April 29, 2022. If you follow my work you know that I'm a sucker for a good silhouette. I was recently on assignment for the home opener of the Barnstormers and was walking around the infield covering pre-game festivities. I started out taking pictures of him spraying the infield from the outfield with the hard late day light hitting him with the stadium in the background. When I walked around the other side you could see the frame immediately. I think the spray droplets make the picture by creating a screen where you can barely see the Little League players and their parents standing on the field waiting for the national anthem. Equipment; Nikon D6 with a Nikon 70-200mm FL f/2.8 Settings: 1/8000 sec., f/4.0, ISO 400, Aperture priority, Matrix metering Processed: Photo Mechanic and Adobe Photoshop.