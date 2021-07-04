Donegal centerfielder Madeline Gohn (4) tracks down a fly ball by Northern Lebanon during third-inning action of an L-L section three softball game at Donegal Junior High School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. This picture first ran in a game gallery back in May, but I wanted to feature it in a Viewfinder because it’s not very often that you see a high school sports photo with such a clean and interesting background. A storm with heavy rain had come through the county earlier in the day. The sports assignment I had was still on, but Donegal’s varsity field was unplayable because of the weather. So the game was moved to the junior varsity field that sits between the junior high and high school on the outskirts of Mt. Joy. A backstop and home and away benches are the only things that rise up on this wide-open green space. Most of your high school softball, baseball and football fields are surrounded by tall fences and bleachers. I shoot this frame of an outfielder chasing down a fly ball all the time when covering softball and baseball, but because of the change in location and the storms that came through earlier, they transformed this everyday sports photo into a classic Lancaster County image. The Method: Nikon D5, Nikkor 300mm f-2.8; 1/8000 sec.; f- 4.0; ISO 500; aperture priority; pattern metering. PROCESS: Photo mechanic; Adobe Photoshop; NIK Collection Color Efex Pro4.