This week’s photo was found in Hershey, when I was on assignment to photograph floral designers decorating Christmas trees in the conservatory at Hershey Gardens.
These colorful, red balls were either made from foam or plastic with tiny sequins covering their surface. I never touched them and only slightly turned the box they were sitting in to make this photo.
I used a micro lens about a half-inch in size to shoot this photo. The lens enabled me to get fairly close to the subject while allowing me to add some of the other balls in the background.
This was lit with all-natural light streaming in from the large windows in the conservatory. I found the bokeh, or out-of-focus blur effect, to give a whimsical, shimmering effect on the background of these holiday decorations.
The holidays can be very difficult for many people. I hope this image brings some brightness and light to those of you who may not enjoy this time of year.
THE METHOD: A Nikon D5 body was used with a 105 micro lens. The ISO was 1,000 and the shutter speed setting was 1/200th of a second. The f-stop employed was f-8. I processed this photo in Luminar which is software made by Skylum. Saturation and vibrance filters were set to 15 and the accent AI filter was set to 25. I used a vignette to darken all the edges and bring your eye to the subject. The image was then cropped in Photoshop.
