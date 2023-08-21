I caught this image out of the corner of my eye while checking out the river along Powerhouse Road in Conestoga Township on Aug. 1, and it reminded me of floating caterpillars.
Japanese bristlegrass, or more commonly known as giant foxtail around here, is a summer annual grass that was accidentally introduced from eastern China in the 1920s and is now an invasive weed in much of North America.
It harms corn and soybean crops and has been known to reduce crop yields by up to 14%.
But in this photo, it’s visually appealing. I love the way it's back-lit, but the background goes completely black.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 with a Nikkor 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6 lens at 1/800 sec.; f-5.6; ISO 400; Aperture Priority; Pattern Metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro5.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.