Viewfinder-I love the way it's backlit but the background goes completely black. I caught this image out of the corner of my eye while checking out the river recently, reminded me of floating catepillars, along Powerhouse Road in Conestoga Twp. Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. Japanese Bristlegrass or more commonly known as Giant Foxtail around here is a summer annual grass that was accidentally introduced from eastern china in the 1920's is now an invasive weed in much of North America. It harms corn and soybean crops and has been known to reduce crop yields by up to 14 percent. Equipment: Nikon D6 with a Nikkor 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6 lens at 1/800 sec.; f/5.6; ISO 400; Aperture Priority; Pattern Metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro5.