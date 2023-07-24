071123 Fountains 02.jpg

 VINNY TENNIS | Staff Photographer

Sometimes what we envision as photographers is not always what we end up with.

I pass the fountain in front of C.E. Pontz Sons Inc. frequently, and one day, as the sun was setting, I thought this might make a good photo.

It was late in the day; the setting sun backlit the water splashing out of the fountain.

So I returned around the same time on a different day, and I photographed the fountains from various angles, hoping to capture the best light on the water. I used a slow shutter speed to blur the image.

Once I got back and started editing the images, I kind of suspected the summer heat had evaporated some of the water and it was not flowing as much as a few weeks ago. Better luck next time.

THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 70-200 mm lens set at 200 mm, shutter speed of 1/3 of a second, aperture at f-32 at ISO 100. Camera was on a tripod for slow shutter speed.

