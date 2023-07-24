Sometimes what we envision as photographers is not always what we end up with. I pass the fountain in front of C.E. Pontz Sons Inc, frequently and one day as the sun was setting I thought this might make a good photo. It was late in the day, the setting sun backlit the water splashing out of the fountain. So I returned around the same time and I photographed the fountains from various angles hoping to capture the best light on the water. I used a slow shutter speed to blur the image. Once I got back and started editing the images I kinda suspected that the summer heat had evaporated some of the water and was not flowing as much as a few weeks ago. Better luck next time. THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 70-200mm lens set at 200mm, shutter speed of 1/3 of a second, aperture at f-32 at ISO 100. Camera was on a tripod for slow shutter speed