Sometimes what we envision as photographers is not always what we end up with.
I pass the fountain in front of C.E. Pontz Sons Inc. frequently, and one day, as the sun was setting, I thought this might make a good photo.
It was late in the day; the setting sun backlit the water splashing out of the fountain.
So I returned around the same time on a different day, and I photographed the fountains from various angles, hoping to capture the best light on the water. I used a slow shutter speed to blur the image.
Once I got back and started editing the images, I kind of suspected the summer heat had evaporated some of the water and it was not flowing as much as a few weeks ago. Better luck next time.
THE METHOD: Canon EOS 1DX with a 70-200 mm lens set at 200 mm, shutter speed of 1/3 of a second, aperture at f-32 at ISO 100. Camera was on a tripod for slow shutter speed.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.