During the last week of July, I made three visits to the Octoraro Reservoir trying to photograph wood storks visiting the area. It took me three visits until I actually got pictures of them. However, when the storks weren’t there, or were too far away to photograph, I took pictures of other birds, although the others aren’t exactly rare in this area.
These two photos are of a great blue heron fishing. The blue heron would walk slowly in the shallow water and then thrust beak-first into the water and come up with a fish.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 with a 600 mm f-4 lens. Exposure: 1/1000 of a second with the aperture at f 5.6 at 1600 ISO.
