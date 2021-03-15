Artists are attracted to patterns. When I first laid my eyes on this beauty, I knew I would have to make an image to share with you for this week’s Through the Viewfinder.
This is a picture of an ornate dish I found on an easel sitting in the fireplace of the hair salon where I have been a client for 30 years.
The color blue reeled me in, but the patterns on this dish are what fascinate me. I had made several images with my cellphone on a previous visit, but when I opened the JPEGs up in Photoshop, the images looked bad.
So, I went back with a real camera and got to work.
The most difficult problem I faced was the lighting. I rested the plate on top of a metal grate on a radiator right in front of a large window. An open shade helped keep this photo blue, as the sun was already low in the sky. I had to be careful of the angles I used when I shot the plate because I didn’t want any strange reflections. There is a bit of yellow on the lower, right side of the plate, even though I had turned off all of the indoor lights.
Shiny images are difficult to photograph. One must stand at the proper angle to avoid unwanted glare. If you try shooting an image like this, move around and look to see how the light plays off of the surface. Good luck.
THE METHOD: Nikon D4S with a 24-70 mm lens that was set at 24 mm for this shot. An ISO of 1250 was selected and the shutter was 1/60th of a second. I used f-8 for good depth of field and focused by hand to ensure the image was in focus where I wished. This JPEG was worked on in Photoshop and then in Color Efex Pro 4 from Nik Collection software from Google. I bumped up the contrast and made sure the vibrant blue would shine on.
