On a recent trip to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area to photograph birds, I wasn’t having much luck, so I shot pictures of butterflies. This is a great spangled fritillary that was moving between plants in the field behind the visitors center at Middle Creek.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. Exposure: Shutter Speed 1/1000 of a second at f-5.6 with the ISO set at 1600.
