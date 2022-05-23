I was photographing birds in one of my favorite birding spots the second week of April. As I walked along a trail carrying my camera with a big lens, a man told me about a pair of owls he’d seen. He gave me directions to where he saw them, but they were a little vague, so I figured I’d stop back when I had more time to look.
A few minutes later, another person told me about the owls, giving more specific directions, so I went to look for them. After a short walk, I found an adult great horned owl on a branch and another adult about 6 feet away on the same tree. I photographed them that day, and visited a few more times, keeping my distance so I wouldn’t disturb the owls.
Toward the end of the following week, I took a hike to the area and found a young owl on a nearby tree. A few days later, a second young owl showed up on the tree next to where the first young owl was perched.
Tracy Young, wildlife rehabilitator at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center who is familiar with the owls, told me the young owls were probably 5 or 6 weeks old when I first saw them. I made a few more visits, and after about two weeks, they were gone. I imagine they moved on.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm f-4 lens. Shutter speed 1/1600 of a second, at f-4 with the ISO set at 1600.
