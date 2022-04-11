Last month I was photographing students in the diesel technology shop inside Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology's Transportation Center in East Lampeter Township. This image caught my eye while I was shooting photos of the students working on diesel engines. This is the cylinder head of a Volvo D16 diesel engine that was in the shop.
The Method: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon VR 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6G lens at 400 mm. Exposure: The shutter speed was 1/100 sec with the aperture at f-11 with the ISO set at 12800.
