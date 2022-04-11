Through the viewfinder March 31

This image shows valve springs on the cylinder head of a Volvo D16 diesel engine, inside the Diesel Technology shop at Thaddeus Steven College of Technology's Transportation Center 400 Ben Franklin Blvd. in East Lampeter Township Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Last month I was photographing students in the diesel technology shop inside Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology's Transportation Center in East Lampeter Township. This image caught my eye while I was shooting photos of the students working on diesel engines. This is the cylinder head of a Volvo D16 diesel engine that was in the shop.

The Method: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon VR 80-400 mm f-4.5-5.6G lens at 400 mm. Exposure: The shutter speed was 1/100 sec with the aperture at f-11 with the ISO set at 12800.

Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.

