It’s that time of the year: thunderstorms popping up out of the blue and the possibility of capturing some lightning. Unfortunately, this was not the day. I drove all over the northern and western parts of the county searching for the best storm clouds, and this is what I finally came up with. I thought the clouds looked menacing, and the hole reminded me of the eye of a storm.
THE METHOD: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 14-24 mm f-2.8 at 24 mm; 1/10 sec; f-7.1; ISO 320; aperture priority; pattern metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro 5.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.