VIEWFINDER-Storm clouds roll across farmland along Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Twp. Monday June 26, 2023. It's that time of the year. Thunderstorms popping up out of the blue and the possibility of capturing a some lightning. Unfortunately this was not the day. I drove all over the North and Western parts of the county searching for the best storms clouds and this is what I finally came up with. I thought the clouds looked menacing and the hole reminded me of the eye of the storm. Equipment: Nikon D5 with a Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8 at 24mm; 1/10 sec; f/7.1; ISO 320; Aperture priority; Pattern metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop and Nik Collection Color Efex Pro 5.