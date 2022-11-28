I've been super busy lately with high school sports, so to be honest, my monthly viewfinder photo was the last thing on my mind. But it forced me to try something that's been in the back of my creative mind for a while.
This is so simple, you’ll all laugh at me, but I thought the results were actually stunning. I simply took a clear baking dish filled with water, poured some vegetable oil in and mixed it up. I then placed my iPad underneath for a colorful background and finally just looked for the best groupings of bubbles. Call me a photography nerd, but I think they look cool.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 with a Nikkor 24-70 mm f-2.8G at 70 mm 1/640 sec.; f-5.6; ISO 1000; Aperture priority; pattern metering. Processed in Adobe Photoshop.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.