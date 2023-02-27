On Feb. 14, we received a call from Judy Roth, who lives on Oak Lane in Elizabeth Township. She invited us to come to see flowers called winter aconite that were growing near her home. She said that even though they are winter flowers, it’s unusual to see them growing in the middle of February.
I stopped by the next day, and sure enough, many of these yellow flowers were growing in her yard, as well as others she’d planted across the street. Her husband, Larry, stood along the street behind me to slow passing cars, as I sat on the berm of the road shooting several pictures. I quickly noticed there were bees flying around the flowers and decided to get a longer lens to capture them, too.
THE METHOD: Nikon D6 camera with a Nikon 600 mm F4 lens. Exposure: Shutter speed of 1/1600 or a second with an aperture of f-7.1. The ISO was 1600.
Through the Viewfinder is a weekly feature by LNP | LancasterOnline photographers exploring the art of black-and-white and color photography.